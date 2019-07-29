Image Source : BLACKSHARK Black Shark 2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 plus leaked: Specs, colour and more

Black Shark, the gaming smartphone by Xiaomi that recently launched the Black Shark 2 in India, is already planning to get its updated version called the Black Shark 2 Pro. This comes in after Asus announced its ROG Phone 2 and Nubia announcing its new Red Magic 3 with the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

Xiaomi will be launching the Black Shark 2 Pro on July 30th in China, with the upgrades. One of the most obvious improvement will be the Snapdragon 855+ chipset that offers 14 per cent more bump to the graphics. According to mysmartprice, the upcoming phone will come with 12GB RAM with 512GB storage and will be available in three colour options of Blue, Black and Ice Shades.

In another report, the phone has been tipped on ANTUTU with its scores, where the phone has received 405598 points compared to 375592 points on the Black Shark 2.

The phone could come with liquid cooling 3.0 for more improvements and would retain the 48MP rear camera with 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom as well as a 20MP front camera. For more details, we will have to wait until 30th July, till the company officially launches the device.

