Paytm Mall partners with Apple to sell iPhones and iPad

Paytm Mall, the E-commerce platform has partnered with Apple to sell its latest products like iPhones and iPad in India. All Apple products on Paytm Mall would come with the authorized tag that is only given to brand-authorized sellers.

Paytm Mall said in a statement that the company will be promoted on the Apple website that mentions Paytm as the authorized reseller for Apple products in India.

Srinivas Mothey, Vice President at Paytm Mall said, "Paytm Mall is one of India's leading seller of premium mobile phones, and adding Apple's range will further strengthen our list of offering to our customers. All latest Apple products would be available on our platform and would come with a valid standard Apple warranty".

According to the deal, there will only be authorized sellers who will be allowed to sell Apple products on the platform.

To list Apple products on Paytm Mall, independent sellers will be required to get an authorization from Apple.

According to Paytm Mall, "This would ensure that customers get only the genuine product at a fair price."

