iPhone 12 Pro design leaked to show LiDAR sensor, flat edges and more: Know how it looks like

Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO Leaked iPhone 12 Pro

Apple is quite near to the unveiling of the 2020 iPhone 12 lineup, which could either arrive next month or at the Cupertino major's September 15 event, scheduled to take place next week. Prior to the official launch, we have a new leaked hands-on video that shows us how the iPhone 12 Pro might look like. Read on to know more about it.

iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaked

A short video leaked by YouTuber Filip Koroy, popularly known as EverythingApplePro gives us a glimpse of the iPhone 12 Pro's chassis. The video showcases the same stainless steel and matte glass at the back and the triple-camera arrangement, much like the iPhone 11 Pro.

The square-shaped camera module, arranged in the top left corner includes three camera sensors, an LED flash, and another slot, which could be for the rumoured LiDAR scanner. This comes as a surprise as the previously only the 6.7-inch iPhone allegedly called the iPhone 12 Pro Max was expected to come with one.

The back of the device also features flat sides, which confirms the previous rumours. Another thing that is noteworthy is that the body has a different SIM tray placement, which is at the right side of the device, as opposed to the usual left side. The SIM tray slot is placed on the side that includes the alert slider and the volume up and down buttons. Additional things that are included are the magnet cutouts and smart connector-like 5G antenna for 5G support.

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020

For those who don't know, the iPhone 12 series is expected to have four members: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new iPhones are expected to come with improved cameras (only the Pro models are expected to get the LiDAR scanner that is meant for better AR experience) and high refresh rate displays. The devices are highly expected to be powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, run iOS 14, support 5G, and feature a notched display, much like the predecessors.

As a reminder, the aforementioned information isn't concrete and we need to take it with a grain of salt until we get an official word. We will let you know more about it. Hence, stay tuned.

