Apple launches new iMac, iPad Pro, AirTags and more at Spring Loaded event: Here's a quick summary

Image Source : APPLE Apple iMac is now available in attractive new colours.

Apple hosted the Spring Loaded event on Wednesday where they made six major announcements. The event took place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California and the event was live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel. The much-awaited Apple AirTags, mini-LED iPad Pro and the redesigned iMac were revealed at the special event. Here’s a summary of all the announcements.

Redesigned iMac

Apple ended the year 2020 with the launch of M1 powered MacBooks. That gave us a hint that future Mac devices will come with the same and not an Intel chip. Now, the company has launched the new M1 powered iMac. Apart from the new chip, the new iMac also features a new design. It gets a thinner aluminium chassis and it now comes in attractive new colours including purple, orange, red, blue, yellow, green and silver. It also comes with a larger 24-inch panel and offers an improved 1080p webcam.

One of the more interesting things about the new iMac is the new magnetic power connector that seamlessly connects at the back of the iMac. The power adapter also gets a Gigabit ethernet port reducing the wire clutter at your desk. The new iMac starts at Rs. 1,19,900 and will be available for pre-orders starting April 30.

Apple iPhone 12 Purple

Image Source : APPLE The new purple colour looks refreshing.

iPhone 12 and 12 mini, which are already available in plenty of colour options get a new colour variant. The company announced a new purple colour for the two popular phones and it will be available starting April 30, with pre-orders beginning this Friday. Now, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini models will be available in Purple, White, Black, Blue, Green and Red colour options. The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will be available for a starting price of Rs 79,990 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

Apple Podcast subscriptions

Apple has announced new subscriptions for its Podcasts. The subscriptions will be made available to over 170 countries and regions next month. The pricing for each subscription will be set by the creators themselves. By default, the subscriber will get billed on a monthly basis.

AirTags

Image Source : APPLE Apple has finally launched the much-awaited AirTags.

For a long time, we have been hearing that Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory for the Apple ecosystem. It is finally here and Apple likes to refer to it as AirTags. The AirTags make the Find My feature on the iPhone much more useful than before. The tiny AirTag can attach to your keys or even your wallet. It either comes as a single piece for Rs. 3,190 or in a set of four priced at Rs. 10,900.

Apple TV 4K

Apple has also launched the new Apple TV 4K that comes with a much powerful A12 processor. It also ships with a redesigned remote made out of recycled aluminium and physical buttons. In the new remote, the Siri button has now been placed on the side. In India, the set-up box will be available at starting price of Rs. 18,900 for the 32GB storage model. The pre-orders begin on April 30 and shipping will start in the second half of May.

Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED

Image Source : APPLE iPad Pro comes with a mini-LED display.

Lastly, Apple has launched the new iPad Pro models. The new iPad Pro will be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes. While the 11-inch model will get a regular Retina display, the 12.9-inc variant will come with the new mini-LED panel. One of the major updates in the new iPad Pro is the Apple M1 chip making the iPad more powerful than ever before.

iPad Pro 11-inch will be available at a starting price of Rs. 71,900 and the 12.9-inch model will set you back at least Rs. 99,900. Both the models will be available for pre-order starting April 30 and will ship in May.