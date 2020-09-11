Google announces Android 11's Go Edition to bring new features to entry-level smartphones

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG Android 11 Go Edition

Google's Android Go Edition has got a new version that is based on the new Android 11. The Android 11 Go Edition aims to bring a number of features that the new OS has to the entry-level smartphones Read on to know more about what new budget smartphones will get.

Android 11 Go Edition

The main focus is on improving the conversations, privacy and usability. Much like Android 11, the Go Edition will also get a dedicated Coversation section in the notification panel to put all the message notifications from various apps. This will help organise messages and managing them will become easy.

Android 11 Go Edition also comes with one-time permissions for better control over your privacy and data. This will provide apps access to your location and sensors only once. Additionally, if there are apps that not being used, the OS will reset their permission settings that you can regrant if you wish.

The new Android Go Edition will make apps launch 20 per cent faster for easy and convenient usage and will include gesture navigation to go to the home screen, navigate backwards, and easily switch between apps.

Additionally, apps meant for Android Go Edition-based smartphones have been improved. Files by Google Go Edition now has the new Safe Folder to store personal files and data with 4-PIN protection.

With the popularity of Android Go smartphones being increased, these low-end Android devices will now get an increased 2GB of RAM and up to 900MB of more free storage. This will improve the performance for faster usage.

