Noise ColorFit Pro 2 review: More than just a fitness watch

Noise Color Fit Pro 2

Fitness band/watches have been in trend of late, and with new options coming in, the users now have a range of products to choose from, and that too, at affordable price. If you are looking to buy yourself a new fitness band/watch, you might as well look at Noise ColorFit Pro 2.

Smart accessory manufacturer Noise recently upgraded the available Noise Fit Pro smartwatch, and hence, came up with Noise ColorFit Pro 2. The fitness band is more than just that and comes in handy in performing certain tasks. We used the device for a few days and here's what we concluded.

Specifications

Talking of Noise ColorFit Pro 2's design, the smartwatch comes with minimal yet a stylish design. The device is available in jet black, teal green, and mist grey colours. Noise has also introduced a touchscreen option that was missing in the earlier edition of ColorFit Pro.

Noise Fit Pro 2 gets a square touchscreen dial that looks impressive when lit up, although the large size bezels could have been avoided. There's a button on the right side of the dial which is used to navigate through the menu.

Noise Color Fit Pro 2 design

The silicon bands of the device make it comfortable to wear the band -- even for long hours. The back of the watch is home to the heart rate sensor and the electrodes for attaching the charger. While the touch on the device is impressive for its price, it does lag at times. The display on the device is 1.3-inch in size with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The display on Noise Fit Pro is adequately bright and produces bright visuals even in sunlight. However, it is a fingerprint magnet and attracts a lot of smudge.

Performance

Noise Fit Pro 2 will take care of all your needs. Noise Fit Pro 2 can be paired with your smartphone through the Noise Fit app that is available for Android and iOS devices. After you install the app on your device you will be asked to fill in your details helping you to monitor your physical activity through the app.

The device has a sleep tracking feature that gauges and monitors your sleeping pattern throughout the day. It, however, is not equipped to track your sleeping while you travel.

Color Fir Pro 2 app

There's a female health care option on the device that can help you in keeping track of your menstrual cycle. The device also predicts your period based on the LMP.

The music controller comes in handy when you are traveling, and you can tap on it to shuffle through your playlist. You can even set your default music player on the device. The device also alerts you with incoming calls and messages so that you don’t always have to reach out to your phone to just check. Noise Fit Pro 2 is waterproof and gets an IP 68 rating. I did try it with some water, and it managed good.

In terms of battery, Noise Fit Pro 2's performance is more than impressive and it easily lasts seven to ten days in a single full charge cycle.

Noise Fit Pro 2 supports physical activities like walking, running, biking, hike, climbing, treadmill, spinning, and Yoga and the monitoring functions work very well. The step tracking is good even though it is not accurate at the time, it manages to do well.

The same goes for the heart rate sensor of the fitness band.

Verdict

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a perfect buy if you are looking for a smart fitness band without shelling too much money. The band performs decently in tracking your physical activity and looks impressive on your hands. Priced at Rs 2,999, ColorFit Pro 2 is a great option and interested buyers can get it from Flipkart.com and Noise's official online store gonoise.com.