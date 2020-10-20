Navratri 2020: How to download, send Navratri WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS?

Image Source : WHATSAPP How to send Navratri WhatsApp stickers

The 2020 festivities have officially kicked off with the commencement of Navratri Pujan. Navratri, which is a 9-day festivity, celebrates the 9 different forms of Goddess Durga each day. Now that the Navratri is going on and celebrating a goddess every day, the exchange of greetings becomes a must even online. This is when WhatsApp stickers, which are widely shared, comes in handy.

Therefore, here's how you can download and share Navratri-themed WhatsApp stickers on Android and iOS as a digital way of celebrating the Indian festival. Read on to know more about it.

How to download, share Navratri stickers on WhatsApp for Android?

You are required to follow simple steps to get the Navratri-themed WhatsApp stickers on your phone to send them to your friends and family. Here's what to do:

Open Google Play Store on your smartphone

Search for Navratri Stickers, Navratri Stickers for WhatsApp, or Navratri WhatsApp Stickers as keywords in the search bar

Once done, you will find various apps for the same. To name a few, you can choose from options like Navratri WhatsApp Stickers, Navratri Stickers for WhatsApp, Durga Mata Navratri Stickers, and many more options to go for

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Top Android apps to get Navratri WhatsApp stickers

Select and download the apps you like the most based on the ratings, number of downloads, and more

Once downloaded, open the apps and install the desired sticker pack you want to go for

Now, you have to head to WhatsApp and select the chat window to want to share the stickers with

Tap on the '+' icon, select the stickers option, all your stickers will be displayed, and you can choose the one you want to share by tapping on it. This way, you can send multiple stickers with people on individual or group chats

How to download, share Navratri stickers on WhatsApp for iOS?

Sadly, the Apple App Store doesn't have any apps from where you can download the Navratri-themed stickers for WhatsApp. WhatsApp for iOS also doesn't;t have any such stickers in the inbuilt sticker collection. Hence, the only way of sharing Navratri WhatsApp stickers on iOS is by copying and pasting the ones you have received from others to different chats.

We hope the aforementioned steps you get the best Navratri WhatsApp stickers so that you can share them with ease.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage