Happy Lohri 2021: How to send Lohri WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS

Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: Here's how you can share stickers among your friends and family members.

Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp stickers: WhatsApp has been under a controversy lately but it still has one of the largest user bases among the instant messaging apps. When it comes to Lohri wishes, most of us will be sending them over WhatsApp as this time around celebrations would not be possible due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are plenty of ways in which one can send over their hearty wishes. However, the most appealing way is to send wishes using stickers. Apps like Hike StickerChat come pre-loaded with a bunch of stickers but WhatsApp does not have its own sticker shop as of now.

Here’s how you can send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes through WhatsApp stickers on Android or iOS:

How to send Happy Lohri stickers on WhatsApp for Android?

WhatsApp does not offer its own set of Indian festival stickers, which means the user will have to download third-party apps in order to get the stickers available on WhatsApp. Here's how you can download:

Open Google Play Store on your smartphone.

Search for apps with keywords like 'Happy Lohri stickers for WhatsApp'.

Select the app of your choice and download the ones you like.

Once downloaded, open the app and download the Happy Lohri Sticker packs you like by tapping on the download option.

Now, open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Open a friend's chat window.

Tap the Emojis option and then the Stickers option.

This section will contain all the existing stickers along with the new ones.

Download them and start sending them to people you want to wish.

How to send Lohri WhatsApp Stickers on iOS?

Unfortunately, WhatsApp for iOS does not come with its own set of Lohri stickers. It does not even offer support for any third-party apps to download some. As a workaround, one can start saving the Stickers sent by other people on groups or individual chats. This way, the Stickers will start showing up on their WhatsApp stickers library and they will be able to share the same using their iOS device.