Tamil Nadu: Actor-turned-politician R Sarath Kumar's AISMK to join hands with NDA for Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Actor-turned-politician R Sarath Kumar

Tamil Nadu: Actor R Sarath Kumar-led All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) has announced that it will support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due in a few weeks. The party said it has completed alliance talks with the BJP and decided to 'jointly' work with the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, AISMK was AIADMK's alliance partner.

Founder of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), the former MLA said two rounds of talks have been held with the BJP.

In a statement, Sarath Kumar said a BJP delegation of Union minister L Murugan, National Secretary H Raja and the party's TN in-charge, Arvind Menon met him on Tuesday. His party had already authorised him to decide on matters relating to the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

"To ensure a prosperous India, a good regime (at the Centre) again and uphold unity and to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time, I have decided to jointly work with the BJP," he said.

Further details in this connection will be announced later, he added. Earlier, the GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress had joined the BJP-led NDA.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | DMK's A Raja says 'India not a nation, but subcontinent with various cultures'; BJP terms it 'Maoist ideology'