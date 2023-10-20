Padma Shri awardee, spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar dies at 82. Who was he?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri upon Bangaru Adigalar. The spiritual guru, popularly known as Amma who revolutionised spiritualism in Tamil Nadu by allowing women into the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples, passed away at the age of 82.

Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, popularly known as 'Amma', who brought in revolutionary reforms allowing women to perform puja in sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples, passed away on Thursday due to ill-health.

Adigalar (82), suffered chest pain before his death at his residence in Melmaruvathur near. The spiritual guru is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said he was deeply saddened at the passing away of 'Amma' Bangaru Adigalar.

"A highly evolved soul and great spiritual teacher. His contributions to education, healthcare and social reforms will continue inspiring us. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!" the Governor said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed anguish over his death, and announced state honours for the spiritual leader's funeral to pay tributes to his services.

"When the DMK, after a long crusade, empowered people of all castes to become priests in temples, Bangaru Adigalar's spiritual revolution, allowing women to perform puja inside the garba graha of temples is admirable," Stalin said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said though the Adigalar had a humble beginning as a teacher, he rose in stature as a spiritual leader bringing about transformation in diverse fields including education, healthcare, and upliftment of the poor.

Former chief minister O Panneerslevam said Adigalar effectively combined social welfare activities with spiritualism and none can fill the vacuum left by him.

Expressing shock, BJP state chief K Annamalai said the spiritual guru totally involved himself in spiritual and educational work and guided the poor and downtrodden.

"It is a loss to our society. I extend condolences to his loved ones and devotees. May Amman (Goddess) grant his family and devotees the strength to bear the separation.

Om Shanti," he said.

Stating that the Adigalar was his family friend, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party leader Dr S Ramadoss said the former strived for the spiritual advancement of the people and ensured them peace.

"He used to say that the very purpose of his birth was to uplift women," Ramadoss said, extending his heartfelt sympathies and condolences.

Who was Bangaru Adigalar?

Bangaru Adigalar, who began his life as a teacher, had deep inclination towards spiritualism which led him to devote his time more towards worship, soothsaying and spiritual service and in the course of time evolved as a guru.

Adigalar hailed from an OBC community and was respected for his friendly attitude towards people.

His public image started to build due to the importance he gave to women and making worship easy and simple.

A striking feature of his spiritual service for over four decades was making way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples administered by him and his followers.

He is revered as 'Amma' (mother) by his devotees who use red garments as a mark of Shakti worship.

Spiritual commentator and astrologer Shelvi hailed Adigalar as a revolutionary spiritual leader by bringing in women into the sanctum sanctorum of temples.

"The Melmaruvathur temple is the only temple where a woman can offer worship even during her periods," he said.

It was not an easy task to break the glass ceiling even in spiritualism. His life was dedicated to take spiritualism to the people from the backward, oppressed and working classes, Shelvi said.

Also, Adigalar brought healthcare facilities and founded educational institutions to serve the people.

"His vara vazhipattu mandram (weekly worship forums) are running smooth, bringing peace to countless people."

He has a large following of devotees in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as in some foreign countries.

'Amma' was conferred the Padma Shri Award in 2019 for his spiritual services to the nation.

With inputs from PTI