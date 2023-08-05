Tamil Nadu: Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone for archeological museum in Adichanallur

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NSITHARAMANOFFC Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone of the ‘Iconic Site Museum’ to be built at the Adichanallur archaeological site.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone on Saturday for an archeological museum in Adichanallur in the Thoothukudi district, her office said. During her visit, the minister assessed the Adichanallur Parambu region, where removal work has been ongoing since around 2021. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has likewise fostered an iconic on-site museum with antiquated artifacts and urn burials in situ. This ASI exhibition hall is found one kilometer away from the on-location gallery at Adichanallur.

Adichanallur was one of the five archeological sites announced to be created as 'Iconic Sites' in the Union Budget 2020–21. It is an archeological site situated on the banks of the Tamirabarani River in this area.

"The primary goal of the gallery is centered around laying out the meaning of the archeological sites recognised as a component of the social scene of the Tamirabharani valley, not restricted to the site of Adichanallur. The historical center will be worked on as a recognition for the historical backdrop of Iron Age culture in southern India, with regards to Adichanallur," her office said in one of a series of tweets.

Sitharaman was joined by Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi, among others. Another tweet said the gallery will house the unearthed antiques, the archeological meaning of the site, and the history of the region.

As a feature of the improvement plan, new investigation/uncovering of archeological remaining parts has been taken up by the ASI, Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) Circle.

"The extensive urn burial site at Adichanallur was first found by Dr. Jagor of the Berlin Historical Center in 1876. Englishman Alexander Rea exhumed a lot of urns during the 1910s and found gold diadems with matches from Mycenae (in Greece), bronze items, prominently tops with wonderful finials portraying numerous creature structures, and iron items other than a great many potsherds," her office said.

The uncovering continued during 2003–2004 and 2004–2005. "Scientifically measuring of tests uncovered in 2004 from the Adichanallur site has uncovered that they have a place with the period between 1000 BC and 600 BC. In 2005, around 169 dirt urns containing human skeletons were uncovered that date back to something like 3,800 years. The archeological uncovering at Adichanallur was again initiated on October 10, 2021, as a component of Famous Site improvement," it added.

