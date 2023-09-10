Tamil Nadu: Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research Centre worth Rs 100 cr to be set up in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research Centre worth Rs 100 cr to be set up in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has planned to set up the Dr Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research Centre at an outlay of Rs 100 crore in the city, State Minister Ma Subramanian said here on Sunday.

Currently, the public works department is engaged in preparing a project report for the facility that would be set up on the campus of the Tamil Nadu Dr M G R Medical University, Guindy, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin would take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the proposed facility, Subramanian, also the Pro-Chancellor of the University, said.

"(The late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) Kalaignar rose to the level of Chief Minister after winning the 1967 and later in 1971 polls by contesting from the Saidapet constituency. I am happy to announce that a centenary medical research facility in his name would be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore at the campus of the Dr MGR Medical University," he told reporters.

Earlier, he inaugurated a camp under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in Saidapet and said that till now 1,81,860 people have benefited in Tamil Nadu under the initiative costing Rs 159.48 crore.

This scheme is being implemented in 692 hospitals across the state, he added.

