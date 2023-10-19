Madras high court reserves order on Senthil Balaji's bail application in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji leaves after appearing before a special court.

The Madras high court on Monday reserved its order on the bail application moved by the arrested Tamil Nadu minister, V Senthil Balaji. The minister was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money-laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Concluding the hearing on Monday, Justice G Jayachandran reserved his orders without mentioning any date.

Minister Balaji experienced chest discomfort following his arrest, leading to his immediate hospitalization at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He was subsequently relocated to Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent bypass surgery.

On July 17, the minister was moved to the facility at Puzhal Central Prison. In his bail petition, Senthil Balaji contended that he had spent over 100 days in custody and had fully cooperated with the ED during his custodial questioning. As the ED has now submitted its final report, he argued that he should be granted bail. His legal counsel emphasized that neither he nor his family members have been accused of attempting to influence any witnesses. The defense also noted that Senthil Balaji could access superior medical care at a hospital of his choosing if released on bail, despite presently receiving treatment in the prison hospital.

In contrast, the ED opposed the bail request, asserting that the minister did not have any medical issues that qualified as "non-normal." Additionally, the agency raised concerns about Senthil Balaji's significant influence and the potential for him to intimidate or threaten witnesses if released on bail. The ED refuted the minister's claim that he had fully cooperated during custodial questioning.

