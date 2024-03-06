Madras HC dismisses petitions against DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sekar Babu, MP A Raja over ‘Sanatan’ remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin being welcomed by supporters.

The Madras High Court has rejected quo warranto petitions filed by members of a Hindu nationalist group against DMK Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and P K Sekar Babu, along with Member of Parliament A Raja. The petitions questioned their eligibility to hold office following comments allegedly made against Sanatan Dharma.

Legal challenge dismissed

Justice Anita Sumanth disposed of the petitions filed by two Hindu Munnani functionaries and another individual, which raised concerns about the authority of the three DMK leaders to hold official positions after participating in an alleged "anti-Sanatan Dharma meeting" and delivering speeches against religious practices.

Observations by the court

While dismissing the petitions, the judge emphasised that individuals in high-ranking positions must exercise greater responsibility and verify historical events before making statements. The ruling underscores the importance of accountability and careful consideration of statements made by public figures.

