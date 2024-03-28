Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Chennai: Three dead after false ceiling inside Sekhmet club collapses, police probe on

At least three persons, including two from Manipur, were killed when the ceiling of a pub collapsed in Chennai, a senior police official said.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Chennai Updated on: March 28, 2024 21:59 IST
Officials rush to the spot
Image Source : ANI Officials rush to the spot

Three persons died after the false ceiling inside Sekhmet club in Chennai collapsed on Thursday. The police officers rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. 

Joint Commissioner East Zone, Dharmaraj said "Three deaths have been reported. We have started the investigation. We can only find out if there is a case against anyone once the reason is known. Based on the investigation, if there is any responsibility to be fixed that will be done. The debris has been cleared, and we have checked the spot. All three are the workers of the Club"

The incident took place at the popular bar Sekhmet on Chamiers Road in the upmarket locality of Alwarpet in the city.

The victims were employees of the pub, the official said.

The cause of the incident is not immediately known.

