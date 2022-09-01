US Open 2022: Golf legend Tiger Woods cheers for Serena Williams in US Open

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woods cheers Serena from stands as the Tennis Legend keeps her US Open journey going.

US Open 2022: Two sporting icons, two Legends of a game were under one roof in the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open 2022. It was Legendary Serena Williams taking on the World No.2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the major Grand Slam. As Serena was making her way to book a spot in the third round, another Legend Tiger Woods, who has helped Serena in her recent comeback was seen cheering for the 23-time Grand Slam winner from the stands.

In a video posted by US Open, Woods can be seen roaring from the stands as Serena took a thrilling first set by 7-6 (7-4) against Estonia's Kontaveit.

In the match, Serena was soon levelled back as she lost the second set 2-6 forcing the match into the decider. But the Legend, who is possibly playing her last Grand Slam was on song in the final set as she led the game 5-2 and then wrapped it up by 6-2 later. With this, Serena has reached into the third round at the Flushing Meadows and has kept the hopes alive for a 24th Grand Slam title. Serena will now face Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the third round.

After winning the second round, Serena expressed her gratitude to Tiger Woods, who gave his advice to the Tennis Legend when she was pondering about retirement plans.

"He’s one of the reasons I’m here, one of the main reasons I’m still playing," Serena said after winning the second round at US Open on Wednesday. "So we talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated," Serena added.

Serena also added that having Woods on her side was one of the biggest help in itself. “When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he’s Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity," Serena said.

In his own sport, Woods is himself a renowned icon having won 15 majors in the Golf. Woods suffered a severe car crash in February 2021. But Woods made a thrilling comeback in the Masters in April 2022 and signalled his strong will and character.

