Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden enter Australian Open Men's Doubles Final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

Rohan Bopanna is ageing like a fine wine and a testament to that is his qualification for the finals of the Men's doubles at the ongoing Australian Open 2024.

Bopanna, 43, alongside his Australian doubles partner, Matthew Ebden, made it to the finals of the men's doubles on Thursday (January 25) after securing a three-set thriller against Tomas Machac of Czech Republic and Zhizhen Zhang of China.

The Indo-Aussie pair secured the match by winning it 6-3, 3-6 and 7-6(10-7) and advanced to the final.

More to follow............