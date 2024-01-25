Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden enter Australian Open Men's Doubles Final

Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Live tv
Rohan Bopanna is set to become the No. 1 ranked player in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings on Monday. He will become the oldest player to claim the honour.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2024 11:08 IST
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

Rohan Bopanna is ageing like a fine wine and a testament to that is his qualification for the finals of the Men's doubles at the ongoing Australian Open 2024.

Bopanna, 43, alongside his Australian doubles partner, Matthew Ebden, made it to the finals of the men's doubles on Thursday (January 25) after securing a three-set thriller against Tomas Machac of Czech Republic and Zhizhen Zhang of China.

The Indo-Aussie pair secured the match by winning it 6-3, 3-6 and 7-6(10-7) and advanced to the final.

More to follow............

