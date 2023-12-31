Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Live: Where to watch Nadal's returning match live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rafale Nadal and Dominic Thiem at an exhibition tournament game in Adelaide in January 2021

The former no.1 Rafael Nadal takes on the 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the highly-anticipated Brisbane International Round of 32 match on Tuesday, January 2. Nadal is returning to action after missing the last 12 months due to a knee injury.

The 37-year-old Spaniard had suffered a season-ending injury during the second-round loss in the Australian Open 2023. Nadal has already hinted that he might not be playing after 2024, making his return more special for the fans.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem in India:

When is the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match will be played on Tuesday (January 2, 2024)

At what time does the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match begin?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Where is the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match being played?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match will be played at Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson, Brisbane

Where can you watch the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match on TV in India?

Unfortunately, the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match will not be live broadcast in India

Where can you watch the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match online in India?

One can watch the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match online on the Tennis TV website and app for free

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Head-to-Head Record:

There is not much to separate the two Grand Slam champions as both are making a return to singles from long-term injuries. It is hard to predict the winner as Nadal slightly edges the Austrian in the head-to-head battle but the latter won the last two encounters against the legendary Spaniard.

Thiem stunned the 22-time Grand Slam winner at the ATP Finals 2020 and Australian Open quarterfinal 2020 in the last two meetings.

Matches Played Nadal won Thiem won 15 9 6

