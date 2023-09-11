Novak Djokovic equals Margaret Court's all-time record, wins US Open to clinch 24th Grand Slam singles title

Follow us on Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic

Serbian Tennis great Novak Djokovic entered into the history books once again as the 36-year-old clinched a record-equalling 24th Major Grand Slam singles title with a win at the US Open 2023 on Sunday. Djokovic cruised past his opponent Daniil Medvedev in a straight sets win 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 to bag his fourth title at the Flushing Meadows. He equaled the record of winning most Grand Slam singles titles in the history of the sport, leveling Australian legend Margaret Court's tally of 24 Slams.

Djokovic registered a hard-fought win as he was troubled with fatigue in a 104-minute long second set that went right down to the wire. The Serb saved a break point and a set point in the second set as the World No.3 Medvedev looked to bounce back from being a set down. Being down at 4-5, Djokovic saved a set point and then took it in the tie-break to win it 7-6 (7-5).

The 36-year-old was dominant in the third set, breaking Medvedev twice. Even though the Russian found his first break of the match in the third set, the Serb raced to a 6-3 win.

Djokovic claimed he never thought of winning 24 Grand Slam titles. "To make the history of this sport is something truly remarkable and special. I never imagined that I would be here talking about 24 Slams. I never thought that would be the reality, but the last couple of years I felt I have a chance, I have a shot at history—and why not grab it if it's presented, Djokovic said after the match.

