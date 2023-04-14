Monte Carlo Masters: 'I am struggling not to cry', Lorenzo Musetti after knocking Novak Djokovic out

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lorenzo Musetti defeats Novak Djokovic

Monte Carlo Masters: 21st-ranked Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic in the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters event. Playing his fourth match against the 22-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, Lorenzo Musetti defeated the Serbian by 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in a round of 16 of the tournament. After the win, the Italian player went emotional.

“I am struggling not to cry. It is an emotional win because it was a really long match. Three-hour match and was suspended by rain. It was not easy conditions because it was a little bit windy and cold. Not like we used to play in the recent days. I am really proud of myself and I can see on the screen. I am struggling not to cry because it is a dream for me.

Meanwhile the loss in the round of 16 means the third straight early exit for Djokovic from the tournament. Djokovic was seen as frustrated during and disappointed after the match. "Well, (my) feeling is terrible after playing like this, honestly,” said Djokovic.

Top-seeded Djokovic is a two-time champion at Monte Carlo but was outclassed by Musetti. Djokovic dropped his serve eight times and despite winning the first set and leading the second, he was pushed into the decider. He won the first set by 6-4 and led the second one by 4-2. However, he was broken five times in the second set and stomped his racket after losing the 11th game. Musetti kept his composure and won the 12th game to push the match into the decider.

Rain halted the game with Djokovic having a slender lead at of 40-30 at 1-1. But Musetti came stronger and took a 4-3 lead and won the game on his 4th match point.

Musetti will now face Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. Sinner too came back from behind to win his round of 16 game against Hubert Hurkacz by 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1

