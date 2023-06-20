Legend Venus Williams stuns 48th ranked Camila Giorgi in thrilling clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP Venus Williams

Legendary Tennis player Venus Williams pulled off an upset win in the Bimingham Classic. Yes, a win for the elder Williams sister is being called an upset and that is because she is ranked 697 at the moment and she beat 48th ranked Camila Giorgi in a thrilling clash. It was by no means a straightforward win as Venus fought hard for more than three hours to register her first win over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.

She is clearly not done at the age of 43 and has made a roaring comeback from injury. Venus Williams had sustained a hamstring injury in Auckland in January this year. However, in the first tournament on her comeback, she had lost to 17-year-old Celine Naef in the first round of Libema Open.

Nevertheless, the seven-time Grand Slam Champion and five-time Wimbledon Singles winner put behind that disappointment to stun Giorgi with the scoreline reading - 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6). "here were so many moments where I thought, This match is over,' then she would hit a shot from out of nowhere. She pushed me to be better than what I thought I could be, and it's great for me. I haven't played a lot of matches, and it's great to come through," Williams said after the match.

Meanwhile, Giorgi is also at the receiving end of a lot of criticism for celebrating a point that she earned after Williams fell on the court during the match. The incident took place during the first set of the match and Serena Williams' ex-coach has come down hard at Giorgi stating that it was the lowest moment of her career.

"Camilla Giorgi just yelled Si when @Venuseswilliams just fell over and screamed! I mean wtf !!! I honestly think that could be the lowest moment of her career!!!! And you NEVER want to see this face coming at you now! Come on Vee!" Stubbs tweeted.

