Australian Open 2023: World No.1 and US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz to miss AO 2023 due to leg injury

The Australian Open 2023 will see a major absentee after World No.1 and defending US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the tournament with a leg injury. The 19-year-old Spaniard who had a breakthrough in 2022 suffered a leg injury during the pre-season and will now sit out of the tournament. This is the second year in a row that the World No.1 player won’t be playing at the Australian Open after Novak Djokovic missed out in 2022 due to his unvaccinated status.

Alcaraz takes to social media

Writing on social media Alcaraz said: "It's time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.

"I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong [warm-up event] or the Australia Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 @australianopen."

Alcaraz surged to the top of the rankings in a remarkable 2022 season, becoming the youngest man ever to hold the number one position after beating Casper Ruud in the final in New York.

When did injury occurred?

The teenager suffered a blow at the end of the campaign when he tore an abdominal muscle, forcing him to miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals. The timing of this latest injury is extremely unfortunate and robs the Australian Open of one of its most exciting drawcards.

Alcaraz's absence means his compatriot Rafael Nadal is set to be top seed for the defence of his title at Melbourne Park, with the tournament beginning on January 16. The tournament will also see the return of Novak Djokovic who was banned from participating last year and will bid for his 10th Australian Open title.

