Australian Open 2023: Venus Williams pulls out of first Grand Slam of year following injury in ASB Classic

Australian Open 2023: USA's Tennis star Venus Williams on Saturday pulled out of the Australian Open 2023 after sustaining an injury in Auckland. The elder Williams was set to take part in her 22nd Australian Open tournament after being awarded a wildcard entry last month. However, after her withdrawal, Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place.

The 42-year-old Venus, who is a two-time finalist at Melbourne Park, got injured during the ASB Classic tournament in Auckland, the organizers informed. "Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place," the organizers of the Australian Open wrote on Twitter.

In the ASB Classic, Venus won the Round of 32 match against her compatriot Katie Volynets by 7-6 (7-4) and 6-2. She lost the Round of 16 match against China's Zhu Lin in three sets by 6-3, 2-6, and 5-7.

After getting a wildcard for the tournament, Venus said, "I've been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly." Venus and Serena Williams combined to win the Australian Open women's doubles title four times and Venus also won the mixed doubles title in 1998 with fellow American Justin Gimelstob. Serena Williams will not be contesting the Jan.16-29 tournament at Melbourne Park after announcing at the U.S. Open that she was ready to evolve away from tennis.

Williams reached the final of the tournament on two occasions but lost to her younger sister Serena both times. She fell short of the title in 2003 and 2017. Overall, Venus has won 7 Singles Grand Slam titles, 14 Doubles, and 2 Mixed titles. She has won 5 Wimbledon titles and 2 US Open titles in the singles category.

