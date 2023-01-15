Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australian Open 2023 Preview: Djokovic eyes history as Nadal stands in way; Swiatek leads women's division

The stage is set for the first Grand Slam of the year as top players from around the globe gather at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open. The year will present nine-time champion Novak Djokovic with an opportunity to bring a decima of titles while defending champion Rafael Nadal stands in his way. In the women’s division, Iga Swiatek will be the favourite to clinch the crown while the likes of Jessie Pegula, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka are also in the running to clinch the Australian Open.

Djokovic eyes 10th AO title

Currently, Serb Novak Djokovic has nine Australian Open titles to his name and will look to clinch his 10th title at Melbourne Park. It is worth noting that, Djokovic was absent from the Australian Open in 2022 after he was unvaccinated and was deported. A win at the Australian Open will also see him reach 22 Grand Slam titles which will see him go level with Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles in the men’s division.

Rafael Nadal on the horizon will be in search of his third crown at Melbourne Park which will see him go level with Serena Williams on 23 Grand Slam titles. If this is the case, he will be one short of Margret Court’s record of 24 single’s Grand Slam titles. This will be his third Australian Open title having previously won the title in 2009 and 2022. Other names in the mix include former US Open Champion and two-time runners-up Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and US Open runners-up Casper Ruud in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz.

ALSO READ I IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Indian cricketers offer prayers at temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Swiatek leads her way in women’s division

Iga Swiatek on the flip side will be pushing for her first Australian Open title having won the French Open and US Open in 2022. Swiatek has been in great form in the recent period another win will see her take a giant step towards a career Grand Slam. She will need to win the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in 2023 to win the Grand Slam.

Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur will be a strong contender for the title while Jessie Pegula, Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka will also stay in contention for the title. It is worth noting that, defending champion Ashleigh Barty waved goodbye to the game after she won the title in 2022 from the women’s division. She was the first Australian to win the title in 44 years.

Latest Sports News