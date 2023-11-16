ATP Finals 2023: Rohan Bopanna sets new world record in doubles, Djokovic, Alcaraz struggle in singles

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohan Bopanna at ATP Finals 2023 in Turin on November 15

India's veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna scripted history with a win at the ATP Finals 2023 in Turin on Wednesday, November 15. Bopanna partnered with Matthew Ebden to win the second group stage match in the men's doubles and became the oldest player to win the ATP Finals match.

Rohan Bopanna, 43, broke the retired Canadian player Daniel Nestor's record (aged 42 ) for the Oldest player to clinch a win in tournament history in 2014. Bopanna is showing no signs of slowing down having recently won the historic Gold in mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosale at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Bopanna earlier broke the record for the oldest player to win the ATP 100 masters title after a sensational triumph in the Indian Wells 2023 doubles event with Ebden. Bopanna-Ebden, third-seeded in Group Red, lost their opening group match against Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury but recorded an easy 6-4, 6-4 win against Rinky Hijijata and Jason Kubler in the second round-robin match.

Carlos Alcaraz registers maiden win, Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic:

In the men's singles events at the ATP Finals, the current no.2 Carlos Alcaraz registered his maiden win with a dominating 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Andrey Rublev. Chasing his maiden title, the Spaniard lost the opening game against Alexander Zverev in the first match of the Red Group fixtures. Daniil Medvedev tops the group with two consecutive wins and faces Alcaraz in a mouth-watering clash on Friday, November 17.

Meanwhile, the world no.1 Novak Djokovic suffered a big blow on his way to record seventh ATP Finals title on Wednesday. The 24-time Grand Slam winner suffered a defeat against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner by 5-7, 7-6, 6-7 in his second match. Djokovic is set to face Hubert Hurkacz in his last group stage game on Thursday and remains favourite to top the Green Group.

