'All sports fans want this' - Carlos Alcaraz wishes to face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2023 final

Top-two seeded Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic continue their red-hot form to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon 2023 on Saturday, July 8. The world no.1 Spaniard thrashed Nicolas Jarry by 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the last 16 and dreams of playing the final against seven-time Wimbledon champion in the final for the first time.

Alcaraz recorded his first Grand Slam title during US Open 2022 beating Caser Ruud. He first played Djokovic during Madrid Open last year and beat the Serbian by 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 to trigger rivalry for the no.1 spot. However, Jokovic proved his dominance by beating the youngster in the French Open semi-final last month.

With head-to-head records tied at 1-1, the top two ranked Tennis players are in contention to face in Wimbledon 2023 final, the first time in any Grand Slam final. Fans will surely be waiting for this potential mega-final, but Alcaraz himself is also wishing to face the 23-time Grand Slam winner in the final.

"Well, I'm not surprised, honestly, 'cause I know my skills. I know what I'm capable of," Alcaraz told reporters on Saturday when asked about facing Djokovic in the final. "(It's) something that I work really hard (for): to be in that position, to be what I am right now. Well, not only tennis fans, sports fans, want (that) final, myself, as well, honestly. my dream is to play a final here. Even better (if it) is Novak."

However, both Alcaraz and Djokovic face their toughest challenge in Wimbledon 2023 in the fourth round. Alcaraz faces Matteo Berrettini, the runner-up at Wimbledon 2021, while Djokovic next clash against no.17 Poland ace Hubert Hurkacz. Berrettini beat one of the semi-finalists favorites Alexander Zverev in the third round and has lost two of three encounters against the US Open champion.

