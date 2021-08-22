Tokyo Paralympics: Discus thrower Vinod Kumar's classification in F52 category raises hopes of medal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MEDIA_SAI Discus thrower Vinod Kumar's classification in F52 category raises hopes of medal

India's Vinod Kumar was on Sunday classified in the F52 category which has raised hopes of a medal in discus throw in the Tokyo Paralympics beginning on Tuesday.

Javelin thrower Tekchand was, however, reclassified in the F55 category, a change from his earlier F54 category. Para Athletics chairperson Satyanarayna was happy and said that Kumar’s classification was on expected lines.

“Vinod Kumar’s re-classification in his own category is a great news. India’s chances of winning a medal in this category are bright," he said in a release.

"Tekchand, on other hand, has been classified in one category above and hence his competition will be that much tougher, but we are sure that he will give his best.”

Para-athletes are given a classification depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete against others with a similar level of ability.

In para athletics, participants are classified with prefix 'T' (for track, marathon race or jumping event) or 'F' (for field event) with a number.

Classes are divided in terms of type (indicated by the first digit) and level of impairment. In general, the lower the second digit, the higher the level of impairment.

T/F51, T/F52, T/F53, T/F54, T/F55, T/F56 and T/F57 are for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position, for example with cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, functional disorder.