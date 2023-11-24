Friday, November 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. South Africa' Paralympic Oscar Pistorius, jailed 10 years for murdering his girlfriend, to get early parole

South Africa' Paralympic Oscar Pistorius, jailed 10 years for murdering his girlfriend, to get early parole

The Gold medalist at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games and the former World champion was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on February 14, 2013 and is facing a 15-year jail term.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2023 18:35 IST
Oscar Pistorius leaving the North Gauteng High Court in
Image Source : GETTY Oscar Pistorius leaving the North Gauteng High Court in June 2016

The former South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius has been granted early parole by The Department of Correctional Services on Friday, November 24. The legendary Paralympic star was sentenced to a 15-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend on February 14, 2013, which turned one of the most famous sports personalities into a convicted murderer. 

Pistorius, the Gold medalist at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games and the 2011 World Champion, will be released on January 5, 2024, upon a successful appeal for early parole.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms parole placement for Mr Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius, effectively from 5 January 2024," an official said on Friday. 

More to follow...

Related Stories
Deepa Malik clarifies on retirement: I have retired from active sports, but not today

Deepa Malik clarifies on retirement: I have retired from active sports, but not today

Bhavinaben Patel gets loud shoutout from Bollywood on her historic silver at Paralympics TT

Bhavinaben Patel gets loud shoutout from Bollywood on her historic silver at Paralympics TT

Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya wins Silver in men's discus throw F56 event

Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya wins Silver in men's discus throw F56 event

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News