South Africa' Paralympic Oscar Pistorius, jailed 10 years for murdering his girlfriend, to get early parole

The former South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius has been granted early parole by The Department of Correctional Services on Friday, November 24. The legendary Paralympic star was sentenced to a 15-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend on February 14, 2013, which turned one of the most famous sports personalities into a convicted murderer.
Pistorius, the Gold medalist at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games and the 2011 World Champion, will be released on January 5, 2024, upon a successful appeal for early parole.
"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms parole placement for Mr Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius, effectively from 5 January 2024," an official said on Friday.
More to follow...