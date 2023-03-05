Indian army takes lead in promoting Boccia sports along with Paralympics Committee of India

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH PRASAD Winners of Boccia National Championship

The 7th Boccia National Championship was conducted from February 28 to March 4 at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Delhi Cantonment. As a sport, Boccia is predominantly played by athletes with cerebral palsy but has now expanded to include athletes with other disabilities that affect the motor skills of players. The Indian Army has taken lead in promoting Boccia.

Toward the end of the championship, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Mission Olympics Wing of the Indian Army and the Paralympics Committee of India for promoting the Paralympics movement in the country and to provide a platform for the transition of specially-abled Indian Army Soldiers into para-athletes.

As part of this unique initiative, the Indian Army, through Headquarters Delhi Area and Mission Olympics Wing, extended full support in coordinating and conducting the event. The Indian Army also fielded a team of six members from the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Kirkee (Pune) in the National Championship.

Prior to the commencement of the championship, all participants were classified into categories commensurate to their disability. Approximately seventy wheelchair-bound para-athletes from 21 states participated in the championship. Students from the Indian Army-run Asha Schools for the differently abled also witnessed the games.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area was the Chief Guest for the closing and prize distribution ceremony organized on the 4 of March, Saturday. The General Officer witnessed the final match and awarded medals and trophies to the winners.

The Boccia National Championship under the aegis of Headquarters Delhi Area has been a landmark event for the Army as it opens new avenues of participation in Boccia Sports for the Indian Army’s serving soldiers and veterans. The winners of the event will compete in the Asian Boccia Regional Championship in Hong Kong scheduled in May 2023. The Gold Medallist from the Hong Kong event will directly get a berth in the Para Olympics in Paris in September 2024.

About Boccia:

Boccia is played with a ball and requires all athletes to be seated when releasing the ball. Athletes can throw, kick, or even use a ramp to get the ball. At the Paralympic level, Boccia is one of the only two sports which do not have an Olympic counterpart.

