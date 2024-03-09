India TV Sports Wrap on March 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

England legend James Anderson completed his 700 wickets in Test cricket. The English great got to the milestone on day 3 of the India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, the Indian team looks to clinch the series after taking a daddy lead in the first innings. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on March 9.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India end first innings with big lead of 259, James Anderson becomes first pacer to scalp 700 Test wickets
England speedster James Anderson has become the first pace bowler in the world to take 700 wickets in Test cricket. India ended their first innings at 477 with a lead of 259
Rohit Sharma suffers back stiffness, does not take field on day 3 of 5th Test
Rohit Sharma did not come out to the field on the third day of the IND vs ENG 5th Test due to a stiff back
Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to take hattrick in WPL as she starred against Delhi Capitals
Spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the first Indian and second player overall to take a hattrick in WPL
Akeal Hossein becomes sixth player in PSL history to pick hatttrick
West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hossein became the sixth player to take a hattrick in PSL's history
Tom Latham leads New Zealand's response with unbeaten 65, NZ lead by 40 runs
New Zealand ended day 2 on 134/2 as Latham remains unbeaten on 65
Lamine Yamal helps Barcelona in 1-0 win over Mallorca, to face Napoli in Champions league
Teenager Lamine Yamal's solitary goal helped Barcelona beat Mallorca 1-0, will face Napoli in Champions league next
Iga Swiatek beats Danielle Collins in Indian Wells 6-3, 6-0 to move ahead
Iga Swiatek continues her stellar run as she defeated Collins in the Indian Wells in straight sets
Lakshya Sen to face Kunlavut Vitidsarn in French Open semis after win over Loh Kean Yew
India's Lakshya Sen defeated Loh Kean Yew in three games to move into the semis of the French Open
Satwik-Chirag to face Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae in doubles semis
Indian star duo Satwik and Chirag have confirmed their place in the semifinals of the doubles as they face Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae
Gujarat Giants to fight for survival against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024
Gujarat Giants are fighting to stay in qualification hunt in the Women's Premier League as they face Mumbai Indians now