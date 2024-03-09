India TV Sports Wrap on March 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lakshya Sen and Ben Stokes.

England legend James Anderson completed his 700 wickets in Test cricket. The English great got to the milestone on day 3 of the India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, the Indian team looks to clinch the series after taking a daddy lead in the first innings. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on March 9.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India end first innings with big lead of 259, James Anderson becomes first pacer to scalp 700 Test wickets

England speedster James Anderson has become the first pace bowler in the world to take 700 wickets in Test cricket. India ended their first innings at 477 with a lead of 259

Rohit Sharma suffers back stiffness, does not take field on day 3 of 5th Test

Rohit Sharma did not come out to the field on the third day of the IND vs ENG 5th Test due to a stiff back

Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to take hattrick in WPL as she starred against Delhi Capitals

Spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the first Indian and second player overall to take a hattrick in WPL

Akeal Hossein becomes sixth player in PSL history to pick hatttrick

West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hossein became the sixth player to take a hattrick in PSL's history

Tom Latham leads New Zealand's response with unbeaten 65, NZ lead by 40 runs

New Zealand ended day 2 on 134/2 as Latham remains unbeaten on 65

Lamine Yamal helps Barcelona in 1-0 win over Mallorca, to face Napoli in Champions league

Teenager Lamine Yamal's solitary goal helped Barcelona beat Mallorca 1-0, will face Napoli in Champions league next

Iga Swiatek beats Danielle Collins in Indian Wells 6-3, 6-0 to move ahead

Iga Swiatek continues her stellar run as she defeated Collins in the Indian Wells in straight sets

Lakshya Sen to face Kunlavut Vitidsarn in French Open semis after win over Loh Kean Yew

India's Lakshya Sen defeated Loh Kean Yew in three games to move into the semis of the French Open

Satwik-Chirag to face Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae in doubles semis

Indian star duo Satwik and Chirag have confirmed their place in the semifinals of the doubles as they face Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae

Gujarat Giants to fight for survival against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024

Gujarat Giants are fighting to stay in qualification hunt in the Women's Premier League as they face Mumbai Indians now