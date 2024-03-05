India TV Sports Wrap on March 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND TWITTER/BCCI India TV Sports Wrap

The caravan of Women's Premier League (WPL) now moves to Delhi with the remaining matches set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will lock horns to kick off the Delhi leg of the tournament. India's men's and women's table tennis teams have qualified for the Paris Olympics via rankings for the first time since 2008. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana sizzles in RCB's 23-run victory over UP Warriorz

RCB Women skipper Smriti Mandhana sizzled with the bat scoring 80 runs in the last match of WPL 2024 played in Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Thanks to her knock and Ellyse Perry's fifty, RCB managed to beat UP Warriorz.

WPL 2024: Bengaluru leg concludes, tournament moves to Delhi from today

The WPL caravan today moves to Delhi where the remaining matches of the season will be played at thee Arun Jaitley Stadium from March 5 to March 17 including the playoff and final. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will kick off the Delhi leg.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by three runs in first T20I

Sri Lanka somehow managed to defend the total of 206 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka defended 12 runs off the last over as Sri Lanka sealed the series opener by just three runs.

India shuttler Sai Praneeth announces retirement, to join US club as head coach

India's ace shuttler Sai Praneeth has announced retirement from international badminton at the age of 31. Praneeth will now take up as coaching job with the club in North Carolina.

India's top badminton players including PV Sindhu set to participate in BWF Super 750 French Open

In what is being considered a dress rehearsal for Paris Olympics, India's top badminton players including Satvik-Chirag duo and PV Sindhu are set to participate in BWF Super 750 French Open. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be chasing Olympics 2024 qualification in the tournament.

India's men's and women's TT teams qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics, direct qualification for first time since 2008

India's men and women's table tennis teams have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics directly based on rankings for the first time since 2008 when they had made it to Beijing Olympics. Both teams are expected to train Asia and Europe ahead of the Olympics.

India's Sumit Nagal storms into second round of Indian Wells on tournament debut

India's Sumit Nagal has stormed into the second round of Indian Wells in his maiden appearance itself. He defeated American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Yashasvi Jaiswal among ICC player of the month award nominees for February 2024

After smashing consecutive double-centuries against England in the ongoing Test series and plundering runs for fun, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award. He will next be in action in the fifth and final Test starting from March 7 in Dharamsala.

I won't return to competitive wrestling, confirms Sakshi Malik

India Olympic Bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik has ruled out a return to competitive wrestling from retirement. "It's been more than a year, there is so much mental pressure and we have been trying to fight in every possible way to make this protest a success, so I'll not be able to continue wrestling," she said.

PCB likely to restore Haris Rauf's central contract after hastily removing for refusing to play Tests in Australia