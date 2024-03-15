India TV Sports Wrap on March 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India TV Sports Wrap

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator of Women's Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Meanwhile, India's much famed duo of Satwik-Chirag suffered a shock exit from All England Open in the second round itself while Lakshya Sen defeated World No.3 to make it to quarter final. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

RCB to face MI in the eliminator clash of WPL 2024

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians lock horns in the eliminator clash of the season today. The winner of this game will face the Delhi Capitals in final on Sunday (March 17).

Delhi Capitals sign Jake Fraser-McGurk as Lungi Ngidi's replacement for IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals has signed latest Australia sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk as the replacement of South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi who has been ruled out due to lower-back injury. The franchise is yet to name replacement for Harry Brook as well.

Multan Sultans enter final of PSL 2024 with a win over Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultans have made it to their fourth consecutive final of PSL beating Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in the qualifier match of PSL 2024. Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators today in the first eliminator at National Stadium in Karachi.

India's famed duo of Satwik-Chirag suffer shocking exit from All England Championship in second round

India's hopes of ending the 23-year drought in All England Championship took a massive hit on Thursday (March 14). Their much famed duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty crashed out of the competition losing to 2022 champions Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 16-21 and 15-21.

Lakshya Sen defeated World No.3 Anders Antonsen to make it to quarterfinal

Lakshya Sen is the last man standing for India at the All England Championship as he stunned the world no.3 Anders Antonsen in the round of 16 to make it to the quarterfinal of the competition. He will face Lee Zii Jia tonight.

Bangladesh aim to seal series against Sri Lanka in second ODI

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series today. The hosts will look to take a series-winning lead having won the series opener a couple of days ago.

Rashid Khan in focus as Afghanistan face Ireland in first T20I today

Afghanistan and Ireland will lock horns in the first of the three-match T20I series today. Rashid Khan is in focus as he is making his comeback having last played in the World Cup. He underwent surgery for his back injury and is also set to play in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants sign Adam Voges as consultant for IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants have signed former Australia cricketer Adam Voges as the consultant for IPL 2024. The head coach Justin Langer who reached India on Thursday will be using his expertise during the season as LSG aim to lift the trophy for the first time.

Sharath Kamal becomes first Indian men's singles player to reach the quarterfinal of a Grand Smash tournament

India's table-tennis star Sharath Kamal has become the first men's singles player from the country to reach the quarterfinal of a Grand Smash tournament. He will face world no. 6 Felix Lebrun of France in the knockout game at the Singapore Smash today.

Goa FC defeat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in ongoing ISL edition