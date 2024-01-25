India TV Sports Wrap on January 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDI TV Indi TV Sports Wrap.

India have started their Test home season with the opening Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. On the other hand, Australia are also locking horns with the West Indies in the second Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

England opt to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

England won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test against India in Hyderabad.

West Indies decide to put runs on the board in 2nd Test

The West Indian skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat first after winning the toss at The Gabba against Australia in the 2nd Test.

India to face Ireland in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024

India will be up against Ireland in their second match of the ongoing U19 World Cup on Thursday.

Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing Bangladesh Premier League despite retinal condition

Bangladesh's star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye commonly known as extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR).

Mary Kom quashes reports of retirement

Indian Boxing Legend Mary Kom has made a big statement that she has not retired from Boxing yet and was misquoted. The pugilist has quashed the media reports which claimed that she has hung her boots from the sport.

Rohan Bopanna enters Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final

India's veteran Tennis star Rohan Bopanna has entered the men's doubles final at the ongoing Australian Open 2024. alongside his partner Matthew Ebden.

Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers in PKL

Delhi defeated Haryana 35-32 in the 87th match of Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Tamil Thalaivas make mincemeat of Telugu Titans

Thalaivas got the better of Titans 54-29 in match No. 88 of the PKL.

Australia to cross swords with Zimbabwe in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Australia will play Zimbabwe in the 16th match of the ongoing U19 World Cup.

Pretoria Capitals to square off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20