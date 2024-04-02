India TV Sports Wrap on April 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni and Mirabai Chanu.

Mumbai Indians are still winless in IPL 2024 as they suffered their third straight loss to Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of the tournament. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on April 2.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India celebrates 13 years of 2011 World Cup triumph

The 2011 World Cup win turns 13 as India celebrates the historic triumph

Rajasthan Royals register hat-trick of wins, MI suffer triple losses

RR steamrolled MI with a six-wicket win to register hat-trick of victories

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to host Lucknow Super Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB look to return to winning ways as they host LSG in Bengaluru for the 15th match of IPL 2024

LSG to take late call on KL Rahul's participation for clash vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants will be taking a late call of KL Rahul's participation in the clash vs RCB

Dinesh Chandimal leaves BAN vs SL 2nd Test due to 'family medical emergency'

Sri Lankan batter Chandimal has left for Colombo on day 4 of the BAN vs SL 2nd Test due to family emergency

Pankaj Advani clinches 4th consecutive CCI crown

Indian star Pankaj Advani defeated Causier and clinched his 4th successive Cricket Club of India crown

Atletico Madrid outclass Villarreal 2-1 away from home

An early goal and a late strike helped Atletico Madrid snap their two-game losing streak as they defeated Villarreal by 2-1

Returning from injury, Mirabai Chanu keeps focus on Paris Olympics

Mirabai Chanu has set her eyes on the upcoming Paris Olympics as she has made a comeback from an injury.

Serie A: Inter Milan defeat Empoli 2-0 to edge closer to title

Inter Milan handed a 2-0 defeat to Empoli in Serie A and have walked closer to the title

WTT Feeder Otocec: Manav-Manush pair finishes as runners-up

Indian pair of Manav and Manush ended the WTT Feeder Otocec as runners-up after going down to Korea's Kim Minhyeok and Park Ganghyeon in the final