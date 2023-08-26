BWF World Championships 2023: HS Prannoy suffers defeat in semifinal but claims bronze for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BAI HS Prannoy celebrating his win in the BWF World Championships semi-final on August 25

India's hopes for a first-ever gold medal in BWF World Championships 2023 ended as HS Prannoy suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the world no.3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final clash in Copenhagen on Saturday, August 26. But India's top-ranked shuttler claimed the bronze medal, the only title in this edition of the tournament, to make India proud.

The world no.9 Prannoy stunned the world by beating the world champions and the current no.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the quarterfinal clash to raise India's hopes for the gold medal. In the semifinal round, he won the opening set by 21-19 after a thrilling gameplay by both players but was not able to keep the form in the following two sets.

Vitidsarn was able to add early pressure on Prannoy with aggressive gameplay in the remainder of the match and sealed the win with 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 to reach the finals. Prannoy was disappointed with his performance but guided India to the bronze medal to give fans something to cheer for.

