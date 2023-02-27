Harmanpreet to lead India in FIH Hockey Pro League matches, Hardik Singh to assist him

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Singh in action for India

Harmanpreet Singh is set to lead the Indian men's hockey team in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela against reigning world champions Germany and world No. 4 Australia. He will be assisted by mid-fielder Hardik Singh. Australian David John and BJ Kariappa have been named as the interim coaches along with Shivendra Singh for the upcoming matches.

"At the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela, the team will play under interim coaches until Hockey India announces the new chief coach," said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey in a statement.

India squad:

The 20-member squad includes goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Pawan, who replaced Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who has sought leave for his marriage. The defence will be led by Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, and Manpreet Singh. On the other hand, the midfielders include Hardik, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Raj Kumar Pal. When it comes to the strike force, Young S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Gurjant will form the fulcrum.

Pro league matches:

India will face Germany in the first match on March 10, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11. On March 12, India and Australia will go head-to-head, while on March 13, India will play against Germany for the second time.

On March 14, Germany and Australia will lock horns and the final match in Rourkela will take place on March 15, with India playing against Australia in the second leg.

Online Tickets for the Pro League:

The online sale of tickets for India's home matches of the competition as well as for Germany vs Australia double-header matches has commenced from Monday, 27th February at 1200 hrs IST.

"The ticket prices for India's matches are as follows: West Stand tickets cost Rs 500, while East Stand tickets cost Rs 400 and North & South Stands tickets cost Rs 200. For Australia vs Germany matches, West Stand tickets cost Rs 500, East Stand tickets cost Rs 200, and North & South Stands tickets cost Rs 100," Hockey India mentioned in the press release.

