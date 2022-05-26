Asia Cup 2022: India hammer Indonesia 16-0, knockout Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Indian team hammered Indonesia 16-0 to advance further in the Asia Cup 2022.

The India men's hockey team pumped in a record 16 goals to beat Indonesia 16-0 and qualify for the knockout stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. With this massive win, India not only qualified for the knockouts but also ended Pakistan's run in the competition.

India rode on five goals from Dipsan Tirkey, and three from Sudev Belimagga as the Indonesia goal-post was constantly crowded with the Indian players pumping fists. Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace as India routed their opponents.

Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the holders qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference (1).

India needed to beat Indonesia by a 15-0 margin or more to make it to the next round and the defending champions did it in style. Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day and an outstanding Indian win ended their campaign.