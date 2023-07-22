Hungarian GP gets five years extension with Formula 1, venue set to host F1 until 2032

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Max Verstappen at Hungarian GP

The Hungarian GP has received a five-year extension to stay on the Formula 1 calendar until 2032, the sport body announced on Saturday. The extension comes after an announcement that the track Hungaroring will be undergoing development and refurbishment, which will include a new pit building and main grandstand. The current contract runs out in 2027.

The announcement for keeping the Budapest-based venue beyond the current 2027 deal was taken on Saturday's qualifying day in Hungry. Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed the move. “It is great news to announce the extension of the Hungarian Grand Prix for an additional five years as we return for another action-packed weekend at the Hungaroring.

“It is a very special circuit next to the incredible city of Budapest and one all of the drivers and our fans look forward to on the calendar," Domenicali said.

The F1 President also praised the promoter of Hungary for their announcement to develop the facilities. "To see the commitment from the promoter in Hungary to develop the facilities and further enhance the experience for fans is another important step and something we want to see all our events doing in order to continue to improve and make our races even better," he added.

F1 giants have won races in Budapest

The Budapest-based venue is a popular place for F1 fans. Since making its debut in 1986, the venue has maintained a long streak. It has witnessed some F1 greats registering victories in its 37-year-old history. The likes of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna have registered four and three wins here. The current 2023 crop of F1 racers features five Hungarian winners. Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen have won races here.

Notably, Saturday featured the qualifying session for the Sunday race. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton bagged his maiden pole of the season, pipping Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Lando Norris took the third spot for the Sunday race.

