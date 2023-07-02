Formula 1 Austrian GP Live Streaming: When and where to watch Red Bull Ring Grand Prix in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Austria GP Sprint race podium holders

Formula 1 Austrian GP Live Streaming: Gearing up for Red Bull's home race, Max Verstappen will lead the field in Austria as round 10 is set to get underway on another super Sunday. After winning the Sprint race on Saturday and extending his lead over teammate Sergio Perez, the two-time World Champion will look to add to his six victories in the season. Verstappen leads the field with Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz right behind him.

The Dutch driver and his teammate were involved in a tense battle on the opening lap of the F1 sprint where the latter overtook on turn 1 before Verstappen regained the lead quickly. The defending champion kept his lead intact and took the first spot to collect eight points in the 24-lap Sprint.

Coming home behind him, were Perez, Sainz, Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon of Alpine and George Russell of Mercedes to round the eight-places point-system. Verstappen now has 203 points and leads Perez by 70 in the season. Before the action unfolds in Austria, here are all the live-streaming details of the Red Bull ring race.

When is F1 Austrian GP scheduled to take place?

The F1 Austrian GP main race will be held on July 2, Sunday.

At what time does F1 Austrian GP begin?

The F1 Austrian GP will begin at 6:30 PM IST

Where will the F1 Austrian GP take place?

The F1 Austrian GP will be held at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg

Where can you watch F1 Austrian GP on TV on TV in India?

The F1 Austrian GP live telecast is not available on TV operators in India

Where can you watch F1 Austrian GP online in India?

Online streaming in India can be done on F1 TV Pro

