You will always be in my heart, says Cristiano Ronaldo as he departs Juventus to join Manchester United

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United, the English club confirmed on Friday as it reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo had moved his base to Real Madrid before shifting to Juventus. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," said United in a statement.

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," added the club in the statement.

After bringing his three-year stint with Juventus to an end, Ronaldo penned down a note on Instagram, saying the "amazing" Italian club will always hold a place in his heart.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days.

"The “tifosi bianconeri” always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together."

I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I’m part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tifosi bianconeri, you’ll always be in my heart," posted Ronaldo along with sharing a clip.