UEFA Men's Player Of The Year: Here are top three nominees and other details

UEFA has declared the top three contenders for the men's player of the year award.

Here is everything you need to know:

How is the winner of the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award decided?

Players in Europe are judged on basis of their performances over the entire season in domestic as well as international games i.e at either club or national team level. The judgment is given irrespective of nationality.

When was the first award given? Who won it?

Lionel Messi was the first player to receive the award in the year 2011.

Who are the top three nominees for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2022?

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)

Benzema was named 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season after taking Real Madrid on to a record 14th European title. The striker's final tally of 15 goals makes him a tough competitor on the list.

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid & Belgium)

Courtois won the Spanish Liga with Madrid and was the Player of the Match in the Champions League final. The star goalkeeper made brilliant saves to deny Liverpool in Paris.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium)

Kevin has made it to the top three for the third season in a row. The midfield schemer was named the Premier League Player of the Season after helping City to win another domestic title.

Did anyone from the top three win the UEFA Player of the year award, earlier?

No, none of the nominees have ever received the award.

Who are the rest of the top 15 players?

4 Robert Lewandowski

5 Luka Modrić

6 Sadio Mané

7 Mohamed Salah

8 Kylian Mbappé

9 Vinícius Junior

10 Virgil van Dijk

11 Bernardo Silva

12 Filip Kostić

13 Lorenzo Pellegrini

14 Trent Alexander-Arnold

15 Fabinho

Who are the nominees for the award of the best coach?

In the award for coaches, Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti is on the shortlist with Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool and Man City's Pep Guardiola.

When will be the winners declared?

The winners will be declared on 25th August in Istanbul.

