Premier League: Southampton defeat already-relegated Fulham

Image Source : AP Southampton's Che Adams celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal

Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham's consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.

Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick. Tella slotted home a second moments after coming onto the field on the hour mark.

Just as Southampton looked to be cruising towards all three points Carvalho pulled one back for Fulham with a well-struck shot off the underside of the bar.

Less than 10 minutes later, however, substitute Theo Walcott restored Saints' two-goal advantage with a clinical finish.

With Fulham's fate already sealed for the season, boss Scott Parker decided to give some of the players who had not featured significantly this season a chance, including a maiden senior start for teenager Carvalho.

Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining.