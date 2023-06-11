Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win maiden UEFA Champions League title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester City win Champions League 2022-23

Manchester City beat Inter Milan to lift the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 title at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10. Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the only goal of the match as Citizens secured a famous 1-0 win to lift their maiden UCL title. Inter Milan, who last won a European title in 2010, missed a few chances in the end but will walk away with a memory of a successful season after winning Italian Cup and Copa Italia.

Manchester City also completed a famous English treble as they also won Premier League and FA Cup titles this season. The Citizens became the only eighth European team to win a continental treble and only second English club since Manchester United's treble in the 1998-99 season.

Italian giants recorded 14 goals to City's 7 and also completed more passes but the latter needed only one goal to break the defiance. Rodri gave them a breakthrough in the 68th minute and Pep Guardiola's men held on to that. The former Chelsea and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku had a golden chance to equalize for Inter in the 88th minute. But Ederson pulled off a brilliant save to deny Inter taking a game into an extra-time.

After the game, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola agreed that it was not the best performance from his team. He said that he is feeling satisfied with his team's maiden success in the tournament and it was written in the stars.

"Tired. Calm. Satisfied," Pep Guardiola told BT Sport. "It's so difficult to win it. It's a question of being patient and you have to be lucky. In the end, Ederson... he could have missed it, they could have been level. This competition is a coin toss. It was written in the stars. It belongs to us. We weren't at our best level. After the World Cup, the team made a step forward and we were there. It wasn't our best performance."

Latest Sports News