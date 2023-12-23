Legendary Uruguayan footballer Luiz Suarez reunites with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami for 2024 MLS season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona during 2019 season

The legendary Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez joins Major League Soccer club Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 season on Saturday, December 23. Suarez will be reuniting with his close friend and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi after four years.

Both Messi and Suarez played together at Camp Nou for six years (2014-2019) and dominated European football by forming one of the most fearsome attacks alongside Neymar. Suarez left Barcelona in 2020 and played for Brazilian side Gremio in the 2023 season.

The 36-year-old striker enjoyed a sensational stint in European football with a combined 425 goals for Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. He also helped Gremio secure second place in the Serie A, Brazil's top football division, with 17 league goals this year and bagged the Golden Ball award for the best player.

Suarez joins Inter Miami on a one-year contract and will feature alongside former Barcelona captains Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the 2024 season. He talked about his excitement to reunite with former friends at Inter Miami and said his contribution will help the team win more titles in the future.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami," Luis Suarez said in the statement. "I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition. I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I've heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players. I'm also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches."

Suarez and Messi will be seen together for the first time in the pre-season friendly game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr on January 29, 2024. MLS 2024 will kick off on February 21 and Inter Miami will clash against Salt Lake in their first game of the season at DRV PNK Stadium on February 22.

Latest Sports News