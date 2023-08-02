Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to claim most Guinness World Records

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during Ballon d'Or 2015

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the last stages of their careers but the legendary duo has no stopping when it comes to records. In a recently released post by Guinness World Records, Messi surpasses his rival to claim the most titles by any player in football history.

Messi achieved his 41st Guinness World Records title during his new club Inter Miami's most recent game on July 26. After scoring a winning goal on his famous debut for the American club, Messi scored a brace against Atalanta United in his second game to guide his team to a 4-0 win.

The 36-year-old forward's second goal came in the 22nd minute with easy tap-in touch against Atalanta in a Major League Soccer game. But his goal was viewed by over 3.4 billion fans, making it the most-watched live event on online in United States of America.

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo held the record for most Guinness World Records with 40 titles. Ronaldo's most recent title came when he completed the record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia-based club Al Nassr after terminating his contract with English Premier League last season. He surpassed Messi to become the top-earner football player in the game's history.

After Messi's 41 and Ronaldo's 40, the legendary Poland striker Robert Lewandowski placed third in the Guinness World Records chart with nine titles. Polish striker holds major records in Bundesliga, Germany's premier football league, before joining Spanish club Barcelona as Messi's replacement prior to the 2021-22 season.

The fourth footballer in the Guinness World Records chart is Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe with five titles, one more than his club teammate and legendary Brazilian footballer fifth-placed Neymar. Mbappe won the Golden Boot award for scoring eight goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and is arguably the most valuable forward in world football right now.

