La Liga 2021-22: Benzema, Vinicius net braces in Real Madrid win over Valencia

Image Source : EUROPA PRESS VIA GETTY IMAGES Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates a goal during La Liga Santander match against Valencia CF at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Saturday night.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior each fired a brace of goals in Real Madrid's 4-1 thrashing of Valencia 4-1 to extend their lead at the top of La Liga table.

Madrid increased their lead over second-placed Sevilla to eight points before they plays Getafe on Sunday. Benzema converted a penalty earned by Casemiro just before halftime on Saturday to reach 300 career goals for Madrid. He helped set up Vinicius to double the lead in the 52nd minute after the Brazilian winger slalomed past several defenders. Shortly after, Vinicius finished off a rebound for the third.

After Goncalo Guedes pulled one back for Valencia, Benzema took his league-leading tally to 17. Carlo Ancelotti's side missed Vinicius's verve last weekend in a shock loss to Getafe. Vinicius was sitting out the first of two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Against Valencia, the forward again showed why he is a big reason Madrid are on course to reclaim the league title from Atletico Madrid. The 21-year-old forward has developed the finishing touch and decision making — to go with the quickness and dribbling skill he showed when he arrived at Madrid as a teenager — to become the competition's breakout player.

All his talents were there in his first goal. With four defenders in his path, Vinícius took them on. He blew past two, exchanged quick passes with Benzema, and slipped the ball past the last two men before beating the hapless Jasper Cillessen.

His next goal was his 11th, leaving him behind only Benzema on the league's scoring list. Benzema added a second goal with two minutes to play when he received the ball, spun and drilled a low strike into the corner.

"I have always felt good with Vinícius. I know his potential and that he can do even more," Benzema said after his 301st goal for Madrid. It is a source of pride to reach such numbers with this club, which I think is the best in the world."

(Reported by AP)