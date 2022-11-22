Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022, ARG vs SAU: 'MASSIVE' upset as Saudi Arabia inflict heartbreak on Messi's Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022, ARG vs SAU: It has been a massive upset with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina in their first match of the World Cup. This defeat marks an end to Argentina's unbeaten streak of 36 matches

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2022 18:00 IST
Lionel Messi, FIFA World Cup 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022, ARG vs SAU: What just happened? no way, this is how the match can be summarized. Nobody, absolutely nobody had given Saudi Arabia any chance of winning against the mighty South American side, but everything has come to a standstill. It is now upon Argentina how they want to proceed with their World Cup campaign. On the other hand, it is Saudi Arabia who have demonstrated the exemplary force of teamwork and how things work. Their opposition had one of the greatest players of all time but the Arabs were defiant and they fought valiantly. The final score reads Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1.

It is particularly heartbreaking for Argentina skipper Lionel Messi who is playing his fifth World Cup and probably the last of his career. Stepping up to the big stage, Messi made no mistake as he earned the first goal of the match courtesy of a penalty kick, but things were not meant to be in Argentina's favour. Messi tried to double his tally and scored yet another goal, but it was the off-side rule which denied Argentina their second goal. Things looked pretty rosy for Argentina as they headed back into the changing rooms after the first half. As the second half started, the tables turned around.

ALSO READ | Leo Messi to enter big stage today, Twitter in anticipation to watch GOAT in action

In the starting minutes of the second half, Argentina were shaken as Saudi Arabia pulled a stunner of a goal to level the scoreline. The pressure certainly was on Argentina as they tried to penetrate Saudi's defense but kept failing. Making the most of Argentina's scattered defense and game plan, team Saudi Arabia saw an opportunity and sneaked in with yet another goal. Interestingly, just like in the 2014 finals against Germany, Argentina's skipper Messi had a chance to score off a free kick, but he missed. 

The Paris Saint German legend has executed unimaginable free kicks innumerable times in his entire career, but he failed to repeat his heroics against Saudi Arabia this time around. This defeat has come in at a very inappropriate time for Argentina, they were on a winning streak of 36  and that has now come to an end.

