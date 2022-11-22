FIFA World Cup 2022: Leo Messi to enter big stage today, Twitter in anticipation to watch GOAT in action

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Leo Messi enters the World Cup stage for 5th time

FIFA World Cup 2022: It is time, almost time for the great one to enter the biggest stage of them all, the soccer World Cup stage. Two days already into the tournament and the clocking is ticking fast for Lionel Messi and his defiant Argentina to take the field against Saudi Arabia. This is an important World Cup for Argentina and in particular for Paris Saint German stalwart Lionel Messi. It is Messi's fifth World Cup. Messi in many ways has been touted as Diego Maradona's prodigal son, but he is yet to hold the fabled World Cup trophy in his hands.

Leo Messi came extremely close in the 2014 edition that was played in Brazil. Argentina had stormed their way into the finals to take on the ruthless German team who were at the heights of their soccer prowess. Mario Götze, the German who was substituted in the last phase of the match pulled off a stunning goal that dented Argentina's hopes. Fate certainly had something else planned for Messi. Before the final whistle, Messi was in with an opportunity to take a free kick and level the scores. Free kicks and Messi, over the years this has been one beautiful love story, but things did not end well and did not go as planned that night. Messi missed his shot and this cast a shadow of despair on Argentina. Germany etched ahead that night. Messi, the legendary Messi, was so close to his dream but yet so far.

The new edition that comes with a lot of expectations is upon Argentina. By this time, Messi has led his team to a Copa America victory in 2021, a feat that he hadn't accomplished. Argentina shocked Brazil in that final and laid their hands on the coveted trophy. Football is a religion in Argentina, there is no doubt and as of now, they are being touted as one of the favourites to win the trophy. Twitter has been in anticipation for the GOAT to take the field and today, the time has finally come.

Here is how Netizens are showing their excitement:

