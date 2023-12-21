Friday, December 22, 2023
     
European Court rules in favour of Super League, Real Madrid-Barcelona support, Premier League clubs oppose

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2023 0:03 IST
European club owners with UEFA Champions League Trophy
Image Source : GETTY European club owners with UEFA Champions League Trophy

In a major event in global football, the European Court of Justice said UEFA and FIFA's stopping of formation of a new Super League is illegal on Thursday, December 21. The top court's verdict boosts the idea of a new European Super League but interested parties are facing strong opposition from top leagues and major clubs. 

A22 Sports Management company has been at the centre of bringing a new cash-rich league to replace the prestigious and historic UEFA Champions League. A22 welcomed the court's decision and revealed their plans to engage with football stakeholders in Europe. 

"This vision is based on extensive consultation with a wide range of football stakeholders across Europe and built on our core principles including participation based on sporting merit (and) no permanent members," A22 said after the court's verdict. "Participating clubs stay in their domestic leagues which remain the foundation of European football. Now that clubs can determine their own future at European level, we look forward to further engagement with a broad set of football stakeholders to achieve the objective of all great sporting competitions."

Top Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona also supported the court's decision but remain on the backfoot with a lack of support from popular teams from other European leagues. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid stay loyal with UEFA and said that European football family is against the idea of new Super League.

"The European football family doesn't want the European Super League," Atletico Madrid said. "Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain [except Real Madrid and Barcelona] don't want the Super League. We're in favour of protecting the European football family, protecting domestic leagues and, through them, qualification for European competitions on the pitch each season."

