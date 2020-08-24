Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Champions League Final: It's a pity for PSG and I feel for them, says Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, scorer of the goal that gave his team their sixth UEFA Champions League title, has revealed that he wanted to give his 100 per cent in the game but he feels for Paris Saint-Germain.

Coman was a starter against PSG, and the Bayern coach's decision was vindicated when the Paris-born winger scored the match-winner after 58 minutes, his goal sealing the second treble in club history on Sunday.

From the very first minute, the 24-year-old demonstrated exactly the kind of "extra motivation" Hansi Flick had mentioned before the game. Coman turned on the burners for the first time after just 13 minutes, but was just about stopped on the edge of the penalty area. The wideman was unstoppable in the 59th minute however when he headed a Joshua Kimmich cross past Keylor Navas in the PSG goal to give Bayern the lead.

"I'm very, very happy, of course. I really must emphasise that. It was an incredible evening, not only for the club, but for all the fans. I wanted to play well," Coman said after the match as per the official Bayern Munich website.

"But that's nothing against PSG, I'm just 100 percent FC Bayern now and I wanted to win so badly. And I just had to be professional, I couldn't think about that during the game.

"Of course it's a pity for Paris and I feel for them because I come from the city," he added.

Meanwhile, Flick said that he was proud of the team and has not given any curfew to the players as they have earned to celebrate "properly".

"The development over the last ten months has just been sensational. I haven't given the team a curfew. We should celebrate properly, we've earned it. A big thank you to the whole team," Flick said.

"The team resolutely went down this path today. We saw Paris have a lot of quality up front but we defended bravely from the front.

"I think we deserved to win especially because of the second half. We have players who are determined to win and that's what you need as a coach," he added.

